Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 8,605,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,215,533. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

