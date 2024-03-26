Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 532.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,238 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 3,735,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

