Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 105,498 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,498 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 67.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,374 shares of company stock worth $22,997,733. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 2,534,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

