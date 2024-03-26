Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $336.28. The company had a trading volume of 979,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,133. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

