Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,901,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,611,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

