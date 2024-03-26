DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.55 million.
