Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Insiders have sold 62,504 shares of company stock valued at $626,724 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.