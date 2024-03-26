DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. City State Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

