e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 390.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. The company had a trading volume of 213,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,125. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

