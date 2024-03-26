Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EXP opened at $268.15 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average is $200.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

