EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties
Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
NYSE EGP opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.
EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.19%.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.