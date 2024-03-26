ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.54.

ECN stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

