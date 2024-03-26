Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.07 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $229.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

