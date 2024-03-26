Edible Garden (EDBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of EDBL stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.41. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.