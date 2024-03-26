Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Edison International stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

