Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EW traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

