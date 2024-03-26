Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 112,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 245,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

