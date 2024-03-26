Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.58

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Elementis Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

