Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.58

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Elementis Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.