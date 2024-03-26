Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

