Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 36,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,837. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

