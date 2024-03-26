Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EHC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.