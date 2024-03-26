Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.7 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

