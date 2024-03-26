Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Critical Analysis

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 6 0 2.86

CONMED has a consensus target price of $120.43, suggesting a potential upside of 57.07%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -408.63% CONMED 5.18% 13.69% 4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 7.37 -$18.48 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.24 billion 1.90 $64.46 million $2.04 37.58

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.