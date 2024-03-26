Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52. 2,613,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,495,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.