Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52. 2,613,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,495,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.