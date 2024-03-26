Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

