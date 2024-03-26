EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

