Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (ASTL, AY, CNM, CRWN, CS, DOO, ECN, FM, FORA, HBM)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 26th:

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$11.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.50 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $110.00 to $113.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) was given a C$0.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $116.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $4.96 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

