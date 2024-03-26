Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (ASTL, AY, CNM, CRWN, CS, DOO, ECN, FM, FORA, HBM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 26th:

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$11.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.50 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $110.00 to $113.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) was given a C$0.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $116.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $4.96 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

