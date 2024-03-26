Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $1,466,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

