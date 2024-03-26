Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 5% Higher

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 119,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 455,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $14,680,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

