Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $431.34 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,592.28 or 0.05125170 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $431.34 billion and approximately $18.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000948 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00080096 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00028025 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017454 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,016 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.