Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $431.34 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,592.28 or 0.05125170 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $431.34 billion and approximately $18.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00028025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,016 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.