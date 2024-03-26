Evercore ISI Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $62.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 218,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,834. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,006 shares of company stock worth $8,054,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

