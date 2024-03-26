Evercore ISI Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $300.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

