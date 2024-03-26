Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lifted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

