Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.01. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.2187295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
