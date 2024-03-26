Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

