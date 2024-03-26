Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.