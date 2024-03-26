Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,091,000 after purchasing an additional 382,406 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $316.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.