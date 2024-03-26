Exeter Financial LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
