Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.20.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.