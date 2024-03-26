Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($40.01).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.49) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.34), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,123,238.62). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
