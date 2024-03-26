Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.7%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $113.84. 2,614,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,411,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.