EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.10

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 230652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
EZPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. Analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
