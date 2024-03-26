FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $469.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $444.90 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.42.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

