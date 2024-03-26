Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.44. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

