FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $320.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.