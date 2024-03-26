Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.90 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 122 ($1.54) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,198 ($15.14). The stock had a trading volume of 375,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,466. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,080.28. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.82).

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

In related news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($553,898.65). Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

