Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 7,532 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 686,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 84,872 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 779,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

