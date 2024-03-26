Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. 4,082,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

