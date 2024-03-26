Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,621 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.