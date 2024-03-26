Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

